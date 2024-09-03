Gambe e braccio amputati dopo una rara malattia, tanta solidarietà per Virginia: raccolti oltre 42mila euro per l'acquisto di protesi (Di martedì 3 settembre 2024) Anche il Comune di Bertinoro è al fianco di Virginia Baldassarri, la panettiera di 41 anni di Fratta Terme sposata con Marco Bartolinie madre di due bambini che sta lottando contro una rara malattia che ha comportato l'amputazione di entrambe le Gambe, dell'avambraccio sinistro e di tutte le ditaLeggi tutta la notizia su forlitodayNotizie su altre fonti
- Culpeper second graders walk in dinosaur tracks - Over 600 students got to explore one of the largest collections of dinosaur tracks at the Luck Stone Quarry in Stevensburg, through museum program. starexponent
- In sop to ex-president, Youngkin panders about nonexistent voting by noncitizens - When it comes to hyping phantom voter fraud – most recently by noncitizens reputedly casting ballots in presidential contests, which is already illegal – virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin keeps playing ... virginiamercury
- Dr. Roach: Delayed reactions to vaccines are extremely rare - I received the pneumonia vaccination (Pneumovax 23) two weeks ago, and I was OK immediately afterward, apart from having a sore arm for a day. But I have ... stltoday
Video Gambe braccioVideo Gambe braccio