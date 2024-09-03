Estate 2024, la "Island Princess" è tornata a Salerno: sbarcati 2141 crocieristi (Di martedì 3 settembre 2024) Continua la stazione crocieristica a Salerno. Settembre lo inaugura la Island Princess, che è arrivata questa mattina al Molo Manfredi: arriva da Dubrovnik, e nel tardo pomeriggio ripartirà con i suoi 2141 crocieristi e 912 uomini di equipaggio verso Civitavecchia. Lascerà la banchinaLeggi tutta la notizia su salernotodayNotizie su altre fonti
