Calciomercato Fifa | sessione da record con oltre 64 miliardi di dollari spesi

La Fifa ha pubblicato oggi il suo International Transfer Snapshot, l'analisi dell'attività di trasferimento dei giocatori internazionali durante la finestra di mercato estiva del 2024. Il risultato rivela una serie di cifre da record sia nel calcio maschile che in quello femminile. "Abbiamo appena concluso una finestra molto intensa che, tra l'altro, ha confermato il costante sviluppo dei trasferimenti nel calcio femminile. Le tendenze attuali evidenziano anche l'importanza di migliorare continuamente il quadro normativo del sistema dei trasferimenti", ha dichiarato Emilio García Silvero, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer della Fifa. Nel calcio professionistico maschile, un totale di oltre 6,4 miliardi di dollari è stato speso per le commissioni di trasferimento, che costituisce il secondo importo più alto di sempre.
