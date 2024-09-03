Aidm Udine presenta la seconda edizione di "Drag evolution school" (Di martedì 3 settembre 2024) Drag evolution school, fai sbocciare al Queen che è in te. Presso Aidm Udine, il corso annuale aperto per creare il proprio personaggio Drag. Verranno trattati i vari aspetti che compongono il personaggio e la sua preparazione, rispettando e valorizzando tutti i tratti della sua unicità. Make-upLeggi tutta la notizia su udinetodayNotizie su altre fonti
