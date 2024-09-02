Memories of the sea (Di lunedì 2 settembre 2024) La Galleria Il Leone il giorno 31 agosto alle ore 18.30 è lieta di inaugurare la mostra collettiva intitolata “Memories of the sea”, organizzata dalla gallerista Claudia Bevilacqua, curata dalla storica dell’arte Martina Giusti in collaborazione con Maria Cristina Lucidi. Un’esposizione che vedeLeggi tutta la notizia su romatodayNotizie su altre fonti
- Memories of growing up in Longford captured vividly in lovely new book - ‘Wood of the Stony Land’ captures the memories of Martin growing up in Derryhaun in the 60’s and stories from his times mingling in all the surrounding communities. His art works are treasurers and in ... longfordleader.ie
- It took 1,000 pairs of jeans to build this spherical sculpture in Riverhead - The 12-foot geodesic sphere is made from more than 1,000 pairs of upcycled bluejeans and is on display at a sod farm in Riverhead. newsday
- Delhi Contemporary Art Week: Young South Asian artists tell stories of home, weave memories in textile - The seventh edition of Delhi Contemporary Art Week at Bikaner House sees the coming together of six leading galleries of Delhi, showcasing over 100 artistes from India and neighbouring countries. moneycontrol
Video Memories theVideo Memories the