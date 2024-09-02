Mark Chavez,, il medico coinvolto nella morte di Matthew Perry ammette le sue colpe in tribunale: rischia 10 anni (Di lunedì 2 settembre 2024) In un’aula del tribunale di Los Angeles, il dottor Mark Chavez, uno dei medici accusati di aver contribuito alla morte prematura dell’attore Matthew Perry, ha ammesso le sue colpe. La star di “Friends“, trovata senza vita nella sua vasca da bagno a ottobre 2023, è stata vittima di un’overdose di ketamina, un potente anestetico che Chavez ha confessato di avergli fornito illegalmente. Il medico 54enne, visibilmente scosso, ha scelto di patteggiare e si è presentato in tribunale per rispondere dell’accusa di avere prescritto all’attore dosi sempre crescenti di ketamina, approfittando della sua vulnerabilità e disponibilità economica. Il giudice ha deciso che Chavez potrà rimanere libero su cauzione, ma con diverse restrizioni, tra cui la consegna del passaporto e il divieto di lavorare come medico. Chavez ha anche accettato di rinunciare alla sua licenza medica.Leggi tutta la notizia su ilfattoquotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
- Entertainment Roundup: Matthew Perry's Doctor Charged, Oasis Reunion Ticket Frenzy, and More - Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Dr. mark chavez, charged in the ketamine overdose death of 'Friends' star Matthew Perry, has been barred from practicing medicine and ... devdiscourse
- Bill Maher Offers Brutal Take: ‘Doctors Killed Matthew Perry’ - Bill Maher took aim at the doctors linked to Matthew Perry’s death on Friday night’s episode of Real Time With Bill Maher. “Doctors killed Matthew Perry,” the host said during the “New Rules” segment ... southarkansassun
- Doctor charged in death of 'Friends' star Matthew Perry 'incredibly remorseful' - chavez's regret stemmed not from Perry's celebrity status but from the fact that "someone who was trying to seek treatment died," says his lawyer ... khaleejtimes
