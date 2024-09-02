L'International Fashion Week sbarca a Messina: le anticipazioni (Di lunedì 2 settembre 2024) L’IFW International Fashion Week arriva a Messina: da sabato 7 a lunedì 9 settembre illustri stilisti di respiro internazionale, Fashion designer e talenti emergenti del concorso New Generations saranno protagonisti della tre giorni di moda, arte e cultura promossa dalla Camera Nazionale GiovaniLeggi tutta la notizia su messinatodayNotizie su altre fonti
- September Highlights from Bangkok’s International Festival of Dance and Music - bangkokfestivals.com Bangkok’s 26th international Festival of Dance and Music kicks off in glamorous fashion with ‘Marie-Antoinette’, from neoclassical choreographer Thierry Malandain’s Malandain ... prestigeonline
- Mango appoints new e-commerce executive director as it enters 12 new markets - Mango has extended its online business to 12 new markets and appointed Marlies Hersbach as the e-commerce executive director. fashionunited.uk
- Unlocking success: strategies to overcome the challenges of 2025, and beyond - Drapers’ latest research and deep dive report, in partnership with Royal Mail, uncovers the biggest challenges facing business leaders, and brings you case studies, opinions and industry insider ... drapersonline
Video International FashionVideo International Fashion