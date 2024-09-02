La semaglutide può ridurre il rischio di morte per tutte le cause naturali: i dati sul farmaco contro il diabete (Di lunedì 2 settembre 2024) Uno studio su più di 17.000 persone obese o in sovrappeso ha evidenziato che l'assunzione di semaglutide non solo riduce il rischio di morte per cause cardiovascolari, ma anche il tasso di mortalità per tutte le cause. Tra queste rientrano anche le infezioni, come quelle determinate dal Covid-19, durante i mesi della pandemia. Leggi tutta la notizia su fanpageNotizie su altre fonti
- La semaglutide può ridurre il rischio di morte per tutte le cause naturali: i dati sul farmaco contro il diabete - Lo studio è durato diversi anni: da ottobre 2o18 a marzo 2023. Come già reso noto, nel gruppo trattato con la semaglutide il tasso di mortalità dovuto a cause cardiovascolari è stato inferiore del 15% ... fanpage
- Ozempic and Wegovy can supercharge weight loss and even defy ageing – but can they save the NHS - Participants were given semaglutide or a placebo and were tracked for more than three years. Throughout the trial, a total of 833 participants died with 58 per cent of the deaths related to ... independent.co.uk
- Ozempic cuts risk of severe COVID in people with obesity - A new study found popular weight loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy may reduce the rates of severe COVID-19 reactions, including death. msn
Video semaglutide puòVideo semaglutide può