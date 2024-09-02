Jaryd Clifford perde la medaglia alle Paralimpiadi per un regola atroce: è andato troppo veloce (Di lunedì 2 settembre 2024) Il 25enne podista australiano ipovedente è stato punito dai giudici di gara per aver lasciato la cordicella che lo tiene "legato" alla guida. "Sono distrutto eravamo lì con l'obiettivo di vincere l'oro". Leggi tutta la notizia su fanpageNotizie su altre fonti
- Athlete stripped of medal moments after finish line for breaking ‘fundamental rule’ at Paralympics - Australian Paralympic runner jaryd clifford has broken his silence after he was disqualified from the men's T13 5,000m final. tyla
- Paralympian stripped of bronze medal moments after finishing race for breaking a little-known rule - Australian Paralympic runner jaryd clifford has opened up about his 'pretty shattering' disqualification from the men's T13 5,000m final ... unilad
- Paralympic runner stripped of bronze, disqualified after breaking rule at finish line - A visually impaired Paralympian runner lost his bronze medal after being disqualified for breaking a tether rule at the finish line. jaryd clifford finished at 15:55:05, the third fastest time during ... msn
Video Jaryd CliffordVideo Jaryd Clifford