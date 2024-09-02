Hostpitare com - per disintermediare fare rete e formarsi tra host e guest

Leggi tutta la notizia su romatoday

(Di lunedì 2 settembre 2024).com è un’Associazione di Promozione Sociale e Turistica costituitasi nata nel luglio 2022 grazie ad un gruppo Facebook, per favorire interazioni tra(titolari di attività di accoglienza ricettiva extra alberghiera) e(Ospiti) che quelle attività sceglievano per andare in