Logan Paul:”LA Knight mi avrà sconfitto, ma tutti sanno che lo United States Championship è mio” (Di domenica 1 settembre 2024) Logan Paul ha ottenuto un successo impressionante nel wrestling professionistico, sorprendendo i fan soprattutto durante il suo regno come United States Champion. Durante SummerSlam, Logan Paul ha difeso il suo United States Championship contro LA Knight, ma ha finito per perdere contro The Megastar, cosa che ha sicuramente reso felici i fan. Nonostante la sconfitta, Paul ha chiarito che punterà di nuovo al titolo. Durante l’ultimo episodio del suo podcast “IMPaulSIVE”, Logan Paul ha parlato della sconfitta contro LA Knight. Ha ammesso che il match è stato duro e ha elogiato Knight per le sue abilità. Logan Paul: “Knight mi ha battuto, quel match è stato doloroso” Anche se Knight ha vinto, Paul crede che il titolo gli appartenga davvero.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
