Highlights e gol Manchester United-Liverpool 0-3, Premier League 2024/2025 (VIDEO) (Di domenica 1 settembre 2024) È grande Liverpool a Old Trafford. Dominio dei Reds che rifilano un netto 3-0 al Manchester United. Luis Diaz mette in chiaro le cose nel primo tempo e porta i suoi avanti 2-0 all’intervallo segnando una doppietta tra il 35? e il 42?. In avvio di ripresa Mohamed Salah cala il tris al 56?. Cinico l’undici di Arne Slot, che con tre tiri in porta in tutto il match ha segnato tre gol. Rivedi gli Highlights del successo dei Reds. Highlights e gol Manchester United-Liverpool 0-3, Premier League 2024/2025 (VIDEO) SportFace. Leggi tutta la notizia su sportfaceNotizie su altre fonti
