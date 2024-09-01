Highlights e gol Chelsea-Crystal Palace 1-1: Premier League 2024/25 (VIDEO) (Di domenica 1 settembre 2024) Gli Highlights e i migliori momenti di Chelsea-Crystal Palace, match della terza giornata di Premier League 2024/2025. Il Chelsea di Maresca si ferma sull’1-1 a Stamford Bridge, contro un ostico Palace che al gol di Jackson al 25?, risponde con il proprio talento di casa Eze al 53?. I Blues salgono a 4 punti risalendo la china verso le posizioni che gli competono, mentre il Crystal Palace guadagna il primo punto in stagione. Di seguito il VIDEO con i gol e gli Highlights. Highlights e gol Chelsea-Crystal Palace 1-1: Premier League 2024/25 (VIDEO) SportFace. Leggi tutta la notizia su sportfaceNotizie su altre fonti
- LIVE Manchester United vs Liverpool score: MUN 0-0 LIV; First-half underway - Catch the live score and updates from the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool, being played at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom. sportstar.thehindu
- Chelsea 1-1 Crystal Palace: Ebere Eze makes his mark as honours even in London derby - Report and free match highlights as Crystal palace pick up their first point of the season; Nicolas Jackson handed Chelsea a deserved half lead but Ebere Eze levelled the scores ... skysports
- Chelsea left to rue missed chances as Eberechi Eze gets Crystal Palace out of jail - Nicolas Jackson fired the Blues into a first-half lead but a moment of brilliance from Eberechi Eze ensured the spoils were shared in a competitive London derby ... mirror.co.uk
