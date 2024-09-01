Capcom, lascia il creatore di Devil May Cry (Di domenica 1 settembre 2024) Hideaki Itsuno è entrato nello staff del publisher giapponese, e da allora ha diretto diversi successi compreso il recente Dragon's Dogma Dopo tre decenni di successi Hideaki Itsuno, il celebre director di serie iconiche come Devil May Cry e Dragon's Dogma, ha annunciato di aver lasciato Capcom, publisher giapponese delle opere da lui create. Itsuno,Leggi tutta la notizia su sbircialanotiziaNotizie su altre fonti
