Incinta di 7 mesi, Jodie Grinham conquista il bronzo nell'arco a Parigi: "L'abbiamo vinto in due" (Di sabato 31 agosto 2024) Ha gareggiato con il ' rischio ' di partorire durante la prova, ma alla fine ha messo al collo una medaglia di bronzo «che abbiamo vinto in due». Alle Paralimpiadi di Parigi è il giorno dell’ arciera britannica Jodie Grinham che al termine di una giornata molto intensa ha battuto per 142-141 la connazionale Phoebe Paterson Pine nella finale per il terzo e quarto posto del Compound Open donne .Leggi tutta la notizia su feedpress.meNotizie su altre fonti
- Para-archer Grinham secures Paris bronze - Para-archer jodie grinham beats Paralympics GB team-mate and reigning champion Phoebe Paterson Pine to win bronze in the women's individual compound. bbc
- ParalympicsGB 2024: Great Britain secures gold medals in swimming on day three - David Weir also returns to the track in the T54 5,000m. ParalympicsGB will also be hoping for success in the para-archery with defending champion Phoebe Paterson Pine and jodie grinham in the women’s ... itv
- Paris 2024 Paralympics day three: GB duo win swimming golds with world records – live - Join our team of writers for the latest news as the action continues with 97 golds up for grabs in Paris. 20:18 It’s hard to call a silver medal “heartbreaking,” but Noah Malone seems to ... msn
