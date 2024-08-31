Highlights West Ham-Manchester City 1-3: Premier League 2024/25 (VIDEO) (Di sabato 31 agosto 2024) Gli Highlights e i migliori momenti di West Ham-Manchester City, match della terza giornata di Premier League 2024/25. La squadra di Guardiola vince in casa del West Ham per 3-1 grazie alla tripletta del solito Haaland. Per gli Hammers pareggio momentaneo nel primo tempo grazie all’autorete di Ruben Dias. Nel West Ham ammoniti Kilman, Emerson e Rodriguez, mentre vengono sanzionati nel City i soli De Bruyne e Akanji. Di seguito gli Highlights e i gol del match. Highlights West Ham-Manchester City 1-3: Premier League 2024/25 (VIDEO) SportFace. Leggi tutta la notizia su sportfaceNotizie su altre fonti
- West Ham 1-3 Manchester City: Erling Haaland scores another hat-trick as Premier League champions maintain perfect start - Manchester City took full advantage of Arsenal's slip-up at home to Brighton to move clear at the top of the nascent Premier League table as another stunning Erling Haaland hat-trick secured a 3-1 win ... skysports
- Federal government releases long-awaited ocean noise strategy - Underwater noise from ships and industrial activity interferes with fish, invertebrates and more, but it's best known for its effect on the ability of marine mammals. squamishchief
- College football scores, schedule, NCAA top 25 rankings, games today: Penn State, Tennessee in early action - CBS Sports will be here every step of the way to update you with the latest scores, highlights and storylines throughout the evening. All times Eastern No. 8 Penn State at west Virginia -- Noon on Fox ... cbssports
Video Highlights WestVideo Highlights West