Highlights e gol Arsenal-Brighton 1-1: Premier League 2024/2025 (VIDEO) (Di sabato 31 agosto 2024) Gli Highlights e le azioni salienti di Arsenal-Brighton 1-1, match della terza giornata di Premier League 2024/2025. Al 38? Havertz su assist di Saka porta in vantaggio i Gunners, ma ad inizio ripresa l’espulsione di Declan Rice (che salterà il derby col Tottenham) per doppio giallo complica il compito degli uomini di Arteta. Dieci minuti dopo il Brighton sfrutta la superiorità numerica e firma il pareggio con la rete di Joao Pedro. Highlights e gol Arsenal-Brighton 1-1: Premier League 2024/2025 (VIDEO) SportFace. Leggi tutta la notizia su sportfaceNotizie su altre fonti
