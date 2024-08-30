Vingroup's Expanding Horizons: Beyond VinFast (Di venerdì 30 agosto 2024) (Adnkronos) - As Vietnam becomes a magnet for foreign investment, Vingroup is at the forefront of the country's global ascent. Beyond the electric vehicle company VinFast, the conglomerate is making waves in real estate, tourism, and technology, with initiatives like VinFuture underscoring the company's commitment to a better world. HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 August 2024 - Vietnam's economy is revving up, with foreign investment pouring into the Southeast Asian nation. In the first seven months of 2024, total registered foreign direct investment (FDI) surged 10.9 percent to $18 billion, while new investments soared by 35.6 percent to nearly $10.8 billion. The World Bank has praised Vietnam's economic resilience, noting its steady growth trajectory. The country's per capita income has outpaced many regional rivals, a testament to its growing economic clout.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
- Vingroup's Expanding Horizons: Beyond VinFast - S. In Indonesia, VinFast has quickly gained traction. Vinpearl and VinWonders have played a pivotal role in positioning Vietnam as a must-visit destination for international travelers, contributing seamlessly to Vingroup's mission of positively impacting virtually every aspect of Vietnamese people's lives and expanding its global reach. The company has launched the VF e34 and VF 5 models, opened dealerships, and broken ground on an assembly plant in Subang. liberoquotidiano
- Beyond the VF 8: Decoding VinFast’s European Electric Vehicle Strategy - HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 July 2024 - VinFast is entering the European market with a strategic approach. The company's C-segment VF 8 SUV prioritizes customer experience with a market-leading warranty, user-friendly technology features and advanced safety systems, combined with an expanding after-sales network. This strategic approach leverages VinFast's diverse portfolio of […]. sbircialanotizia
- Vingroup's Expanding Horizons: Beyond Vinfast - HANOI, VIETNAM - media OutReach Newswire - 30 August 2024 - Vietnam's Economy is revving up, with foreign investment pouring into the Southeast Asian nation. In the first seven months of 2024, total ... menafn
- Raleigh barbecue restaurants lauded - Southern Living picks two new Raleigh barbecue places as among the best in the South. Two Raleigh restaurants are on a new list of the best new barbecue places in the South, as ranked by Southern ... bizjournals
- Warranty And Aftersales: The Unsung Heroes Of EV Adoption Media Outreach Newswire APAC - Some have gone above and beyond: vinfast offers a 10-year/125,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, and a 10-year warranty for the battery (unlimited mileage). That's a decade of peace of mind for ... menafn
Video Vingroup ExpandingVideo Vingroup Expanding