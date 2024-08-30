Vingroup’s Expanding Horizons: Beyond VinFast (Di venerdì 30 agosto 2024) As Vietnam becomes a magnet for foreign investment, Vingroup is at the forefront of the country's global ascent. Beyond the electric vehicle company VinFast, the conglomerate is making waves in real estate, tourism, and technology, with initiatives like VinFuture underscoring the company’s commitment to a better world. HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 30Leggi tutta la notizia su sbircialanotiziaNotizie su altre fonti
VinFast's sleek, high-tech cars are seen as symbols of Vietnam's technological prowess and a bridge between its heroic past and its modern, ambitious future. The World Bank has praised Vietnam's economic resilience, noting its steady growth trajectory. Vinpearl and VinWonders have played a pivotal role in positioning Vietnam as a must-visit destination for international travelers, contributing seamlessly to Vingroup's mission of positively impacting virtually every aspect of Vietnamese people's lives and expanding its global reach.
Vingroup, the nation's largest private corporation, is expanding rapidly across sectors including industry, technology, real estate, services, healthcare, and education. Developed jointly with VinAI, a Vingroup subsidiary specializing in AI research and development, MirrorSense is the world's first AI-driven automatic mirror adjustment system.
VinFast is entering the European market with a strategic approach. The company's C-segment VF 8 SUV prioritizes customer experience with a market-leading warranty, user-friendly technology features and advanced safety systems, combined with an expanding after-sales network.
VinFast offers a 10-year/125,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, and a 10-year warranty for the battery (unlimited mileage). That's a decade of peace of mind.
