Spyware, come una cybergang russa sfrutta gli strumenti di Nso group (Di venerdì 30 agosto 2024) Google ha scoperto che i criminali informatici di Apt29 sono riusciti a violare una serie di siti web in modo da utilizzare sofisticati exploit molto simili a quelli creati da Nso e IntellexaLeggi tutta la notizia su wiredNotizie su altre fonti
- Russian Hackers Use Commercial Spyware Exploits to Target Victims - In a campaign targeting Mongolian government websites, Russian-backed APT29 leveraged exploits previously used by spyware vendors NSO Group and Intellexa ... infosecurity-magazine
- Google reveals new exploits targeting Chrome and iOS Webkit - Google has identified a connection between Russian state hackers and exploits that bear an “identical or strikingly similar” resemblance to those created by spyware companies NSO Group and Intellexa, ... wionews
- Google discovered Russian hackers using commercial spyware through Chrome for Android - A Russian hacker group exploited vulnerabilities in Chrome on Android and Safari's WebKit on iOS. The attacks targeted the Mongolian government, stealing sensitive user data with a watering hole ... androidpolice
Video Spyware comeVideo Spyware come