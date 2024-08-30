Fonte : wired di 30 ago 2024

Spyware come una cybergang russa sfrutta gli strumenti di Nso group

Spyware, come una cybergang russa sfrutta gli strumenti di Nso group (Di venerdì 30 agosto 2024) Google ha scoperto che i criminali informatici di Apt29 sono riusciti a violare una serie di siti web in modo da utilizzare sofisticati exploit molto simili a quelli creati da Nso e Intellexa
Leggi tutta la notizia su wired
Notizie su altre fonti
  • Russian Hackers Use Commercial Spyware Exploits to Target Victims - In a campaign targeting Mongolian government websites, Russian-backed APT29 leveraged exploits previously used by spyware vendors NSO Group and Intellexa ... infosecurity-magazine

  • Google reveals new exploits targeting Chrome and iOS Webkit - Google has identified a connection between Russian state hackers and exploits that bear an “identical or strikingly similar” resemblance to those created by spyware companies NSO Group and Intellexa, ... wionews

  • Google discovered Russian hackers using commercial spyware through Chrome for Android - A Russian hacker group exploited vulnerabilities in Chrome on Android and Safari's WebKit on iOS. The attacks targeted the Mongolian government, stealing sensitive user data with a watering hole ... androidpolice

Video di Tendenza
Video Spyware come
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.