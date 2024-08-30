Fonte : vanityfair di 30 ago 2024

Oprah Winfrey | We’re dreaming big We’re dreaming of Kamala

Oprah Winfrey: “We’re dreaming big. We’re dreaming of Kamala.” (Di venerdì 30 agosto 2024) “When Kamala Harris wins, there will be women crying on the street all over the world,” says Oprah. We interviewed the most powerful woman on American TV with Diane von Fürstenberg, the woman who invented the dress that suits everyone. They met up (and hugged) in Venice and they told us why this will be a revolution for us all
Leggi tutta la notizia su vanityfair
Notizie su altre fonti Video di Tendenza
Video Oprah Winfrey
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.