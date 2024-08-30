Kevin Owens: “Ho altri cinque o sei anni in WWE se ci sono le opportunità e le circostanze sono giuste.” (Di venerdì 30 agosto 2024) Kevin Owens parla del suo futuro. L’ex WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens ha un contratto con la WWE che scadrà all’inizio del 2025. Owens è con la compagnia da dieci anni e rimane una delle principali star di WWE SmackDown. In un’intervista con Raj Prashad per “UPROXX”, Kevin Owens ha discusso del suo futuro. Le dichiarazioni di Owens “Non mi resta un decennio qui” ha detto Owens. “Forse altri 5 o 6 anni, se ci sono le opportunità e le circostanze giuste.” Owens ha anche sottolineato che vorrebbe avere un’altra opportunità per vincere un titolo, perché questo renderebbe sua figlia “davvero felice”. Tuttavia, ha dichiarato che vuole che tutto ciò che fa sia memorabile e divertente. Ha inoltre chiarito che il suo obiettivo è aiutare il futuro dell’industria.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
- WWE: Cody Rhodes è sicuro, Kevin Owens non lo tradirà a Bash In Berlin - Il Campione Indiscusso della WWE ha inviato un chiaro messaggio mentre si dirigeva verso il backstage dopo la conclusione di SmackDown, con il profilo ufficiale della compagnia su Instagram che ha pubblicato un reel al riguardo. Kevin Owens è l’uomo. Austin Theory e Grayson Waller hanno insistito parecchio su questa questione nell’ultimo episodio di SmackDown. zonawrestling
- Cody Rhodes è sicuro: Kevin Owens non lo tradirà al Bash In Berlin - In ogni caso, i due probabilmente avranno un match competitivo per il WWE Undisputed Championship, otto anni dopo l’unica vittoria del titolo mondiale di KO nella compagnia. Chi non ha mai visto i fan tedeschi sarà sorpreso dal Bash in Berlin. Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da WWE (@wwe) Resta da vedere se Kevin Owens tradirà Cody Rhodes al Bash in Berlin. zonawrestling
- WWE: Bash in Berlin si avvicina, ma Kevin Owens non vuole rovinare l’amicizia con Cody Rhodes - Nel post match Owens ha raccolto il titolo e si è avviato verso Rhodes facendo presagire il peggio, ma in realtà glielo ha consegnato per poi rivolgersi con insulti a Waller e Theory. . Chi si aspettava qualche altra incomprensione o scricchiolio tra il campione e il suo prossimo sfidante, sarà sicuramente rimasto deluso in quanto Rhodes e Owens hanno collaborato perfettamente e alla fine è stato il canadese che si è preso il pin della vittoria su Waller con la Pop-Up Powerbomb. zonawrestling
- Kevin Owens turns heel, new WWE champions - 2 titles that can change hands at Bash in Berlin and 2 that won't - WWE has confirmed three title matches for its upcoming premium live event, Bash in Berlin. These include two world championships, one from RAW and SmackDown, and a tag team title match. msn
- Kevin Owens reveals what made him unhappy in WWE - kevin owens has been one of WWE's most prominent superstars since joining the company in 2014. In a recent interview, the SmackDown star reflected on the time he was unsatisfied with his WWE role. msn
- Kevin Owens: I Have Another Five Or Six Years In WWE If The Opportunities Are There, The Circumstances Are Right - kevin owens comments on his future. Former WWE Universal Champion kevin owens’ WWE contract is set to expire early in 2025. He has been with the company for ten years, and he remains one of the top ... yahoo
Video Kevin OwensVideo Kevin Owens