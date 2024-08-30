Justin Theroux, che ha chiesto la mano a Nicole Brydon Bloom in Italia (Di venerdì 30 agosto 2024) Sul red carpet veneziano di Beetlejuice Beetlejuice non è passato inosservato l'anello all'anulare sinistro di lei. Poche ore dopo, la conferma: i due attori si sono fidanzati ufficialmente proprio nelle ultime ore. Ecco chi è l'attrice trentenne che ha fatto capitolare l'ex di Jennifer AnistonLeggi tutta la notizia su vanityfairNotizie su altre fonti
- Justin Theroux, che ha chiesto la mano a Nicole Brydon Bloom in Italia - Sul red carpet veneziano di beetlejuice beetlejuice non è passato inosservato l'anello all'anulare sinistro di lei. Poche ore dopo, la conferma: i due attori si sono fidanzati ufficialmente proprio ne ... vanityfair
- Tim Burton‘s Beetlejuice sequel opens Venice Film Festival to standing ovation - The much-anticipated sequel to 1988 hit film beetlejuice received a standing ovation as it opened Venice Film Festival, with stars Michael Keaton, Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara all ... westernpeople.ie
- Tim Burton explains absence of Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice - Tim Burton has explained the absence of Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis in beetlejuice beetlejuice Tim Burton didn't want to "tick any boxes" by re-casting Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis in the ... bangpremier
Video Justin TherouxVideo Justin Theroux