30 ago 2024

Justin Theroux che ha chiesto la mano a Nicole Brydon Bloom in Italia

Justin Theroux, che ha chiesto la mano a Nicole Brydon Bloom in Italia (Di venerdì 30 agosto 2024) Sul red carpet veneziano di Beetlejuice Beetlejuice non è passato inosservato l'anello all'anulare sinistro di lei. Poche ore dopo, la conferma: i due attori si sono fidanzati ufficialmente proprio nelle ultime ore. Ecco chi è l'attrice trentenne che ha fatto capitolare l'ex di Jennifer Aniston
