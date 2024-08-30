Golf, FedEx Cup 2024: Scheffler in testa dopo il primo giro (Di venerdì 30 agosto 2024) Scottie Scheffler in testa nella FedEx Cup e subito in fuga nel Tour Championship. Il numero 1 del mondo e medaglia d’oro ai Giochi Olimpici di Parigi chiude il primo giro con sette colpi di vantaggio (-16) su Xander Schauffele e Collin Morikawa (-9). Appaiati al terzo posto Sam Burns, Keegan Bradley e Wyndham Clark, dall’australiano Adam Scott, dal giapponese Hideki Matsuyama, tutti con -8. Più attardato Hovland con -4. Golf, FedEx Cup 2024: Scheffler in testa dopo il primo giro SportFace. Leggi tutta la notizia su sportfaceNotizie su altre fonti
- Golf: FedEx Cup; Tour Championship, Scheffler va in fuga - Negli Stati Uniti, con l'ennesima prova monstre, Scottie scheffler va subito in fuga nel Tour Championship e ipoteca il successo nella fedex Cup. (ANSA) ... ansa
- FedEx Cup, Scottie Scheffler started with a -10 - The best golfers on the PGA Tour have just concluded the opening round of the Tour Championship, the final event of the fedex Cup and in fact the last event of any importance in the American tour ... tennisworldusa
- FedEx Cup final act, the prize money is stellar - The top 30 players on the PGA Tour are ready to compete in Atlanta (USA) in the Tour Championship. The final act of the fedex Cup, which will guarantee the winner a super jackpot of 25,000,000 dollars ... tennisworldusa
Video Golf FedExVideo Golf FedEx