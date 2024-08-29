Highlights e gol Servette-Chelsea 2-1: Conference League 2024/2025 (VIDEO) (Di giovedì 29 agosto 2024) Gli Highlights e le azioni salienti di Servette-Chelsea 2-1, match di ritorno dello spareggio di Conference League 2024/2025. Un rigore di Nkunku al 14? apre le marcature. Gli svizzeri trovano la forza per rimontare e per riaprire il discorso qualificazione. Al 32? Guillemenot pareggia e al 72? Crivelli firma il gol del sorpasso. Non basta: il Chelsea si qualifica per il turno successivo. Highlights e gol Servette-Chelsea 2-1: Conference League 2024/2025 (VIDEO) SportFace. Leggi tutta la notizia su sportfaceNotizie su altre fonti
