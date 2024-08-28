The veil recensione | l’ancella Elizabeth Moss torna in una spy story

Leggi tutta la notizia su ilnotiziario

(Di mercoledì 28 agosto 2024) di Stefano Di Maria Il thriller internazionale di spionaggio che ha segnato questa estate 2024 è THE, disponibile su Disney+, con protagonista l’immensa, celebre come protagonista di THE HANDMAID’S TAIL. Creato da Steven Knight, lo show si presenta promettente, ricco di colpi di scena e intrighi, ma come vedremo nella nostra