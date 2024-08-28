Fonte : tuttoandroid di 28 ago 2024

Tecno svela Phantom Ultimate 2 il suo nuovo smartphone a doppia piega

Tecno svela Phantom Ultimate 2, il suo nuovo smartphone a doppia piega (Di mercoledì 28 agosto 2024) La compagnia Tecno ha recentemente tolto il velo su Phantom Ultimate 2, il suo nuovo concept di smartphone a doppia piega. L'articolo Tecno svela Phantom Ultimate 2, il suo nuovo smartphone a doppia piega proviene da TuttoAndroid.
