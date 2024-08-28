Tecno svela Phantom Ultimate 2, il suo nuovo smartphone a doppia piega (Di mercoledì 28 agosto 2024) La compagnia Tecno ha recentemente tolto il velo su Phantom Ultimate 2, il suo nuovo concept di smartphone a doppia piega. L'articolo Tecno svela Phantom Ultimate 2, il suo nuovo smartphone a doppia piega proviene da TuttoAndroid. Leggi tutta la notizia su tuttoandroidNotizie su altre fonti
- Tecno unveils Phantom Ultimate 2 smartphone concept with triple folding display: All the details - The phantom Ultimate 2 Tri-Fold features a tri-fold screen design that transforms from a 6.48-inch phone into a 10-inch tablet. It includes OLED Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) technology ... moneycontrol
- TECNO Unveils PHANTOM ULTIMATE 2 Tri-Fold Concept Phone - tecno has introduced its latest innovation, the phantom ULTIMATE 2, a tri-fold smartphone designed to offer a large-screen experience in a compact form. This ultra-thin device is set to change how we ... gizchina
- TECNO reveals game-changing tri-fold Android concept phone - tecno has unveiled its phantom Ultimate 2 tri-fold concept smartphone, delivering three glorious screens in a compact 11mm folded form. pockettactics
