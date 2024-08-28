Sancho vicinissimo alla Juve, Maresca e il Chelsea escono allo scoperto e cercano lo sgambetto (Di mercoledì 28 agosto 2024) Sancho piace alla Juventus ed è sempre più vicino ma il Chelsea non molla e lavora per inserirsi nell'operazione: Maresca e il club inglese escono allo scoperto e cercano lo sgambetto. Leggi tutta la notizia su fanpageNotizie su altre fonti
- Pioggia di reti anche per City e Tottenham. Wolverhampton come Wimbledon. Il Chelsea di Maresca vince 6-2 - I risultati della 2ª giornata Brighton - Manchester Utd 2-1; Crystal Palace - West Ham 0-2; Fulham - Leicester 2-1; Manchester City - Ipswich 4-1; Southampton - Nottingham Forest 0-1; Tottenham - Everton 4-0; Aston Villa - Arsenal 0-2; Bournemouth - Newcastle 1-1; Wolverhampton - Chelsea 2-6; Liverpool - Brentford 2-0 Classifica Arsenal, Brighton, Manchester City 6 punti; Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, Tottenham 4; Aston Villa, Brentford, Chelsea, Fulham, Liverpool, Manchester Utd, West Ham 3; Bournemouth 2; Leicester 1; Crystal Palace, Everton, Ipswich Town, Southampton, Wolverhampton 0. sport.quotidiano
- Chelsea, Maresca: “Sono contento della rosa, abbiamo molti giocatori versatili” - Poi però abbiamo perso qualche palla facile. “Direi che è stata una buona prestazione. “Sono contento della rosa, abbiamo molti giocatori versatili e questo ci dà tante opzioni. Bisogna essere più precisi”. Abbiamo iniziato bene nei primi 10-15 minuti, abbiamo segnato un gol e avuto altre due o tre occasioni. Madueke? È il tipo di ala che mi piace, ha una grande mentalità”. sportface
- Wolverhampton Chelsea 2-6, Maresca SCATENATO! Il tabellino e il racconto della GOLEADA, JOAO FELIX subito in gol - I Blues, infatti, si sono imposti con un netto 2-6 contro il Wolverhampton in trasferta. Wolverhampton Chelsea 2-6, Maresca SCATENATO! Il tabellino e il racconto della GOLEADA dei Blues in trasferta Il Chelsea di Maresca ha regalato spettacolo nel sunday afternoon della Premier League. Nico Jackson, Palmer, Joao Felix e la tripletta di Madueke hanno […]. calcionews24
- Jadon Sancho chooses Chelsea as his preferred next club with Man Utd ‘agreement’ at risk of collapse - Sancho has ‘indicated his preference’ to join chelsea instead of Juventus and therefore has refused to join the Italian side for the time being. Enzo maresca is not short of wide players, but he ... msn
- Chelsea's ownership blues: Incompetence at Stamford Bridge shows private equity at its worst - chelsea fell into private equity hands in May 2022 ... Anxious for speedy success, there is a third new manager in as many years in Italian Enzo maresca, 44, who arrived from Leicester City with no ... thisismoney.co.uk
- Chelsea ready to hijack Jadon Sancho transfer to Juventus as Enzo Maresca hints at swap deal for Man Utd outcast - But chelsea boss Enzo maresca could end up hijacking the dealCredit: Getty But chelsea are not giving up hope of hijacking the deal. Stamford Bridge boss Enzo maresca hinted yesterday that he wants ... thesun.co.uk
