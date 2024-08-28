Keymed Biosciences Announces Interim Results for First Half of 2024 (Di mercoledì 28 agosto 2024) CHENGDU, China, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Keymed Biosciences Inc. (HKEX: 02162) today announced its Interim Results for the First Half of 2024, along with a corporate update. Rapid development of our pipeline products Stapokibart (CM310) (IL-4R? antibody) CMG901/AZD0901 (Claudin 18.2 ADC) CM313 (CD38 antibody) CM326 (TSLP antibody) CM355/ICP-B02 (CD20xCD3 bispecific antibody) CM336 (BCMAxCD3 bispecific antibody) CM350 (GPC3xCD3 bispecific antibody) CM369/ICP-B05 (CCR8 antibody) CM383 (A? protofibrils antibody) CM380 (GPRC5DxCD3 bispecific antibody) Financial and Business Highlights View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/Keymed-Biosciences-Announces-Interim-Results-for-First-Half-of-2024-302232637.html Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
