Highlights Bellucci-Wawrinka, primo turno US Open 2024 (VIDEO) (Di mercoledì 28 agosto 2024) Il VIDEO con gli Highlights del match Bellucci-Wawrinka, valido per il primo turno degli US Open 2024. Il tennista azzurro rispetta il pronostico della vigilia, trionfa con il punteggio di 6-4 7-6 6-3 e conquista la prima vittoria in carriera in un main draw dello Slam. Wawrinka invece entusiasma il pubblico dello Stadium 17 ma probabilmente saluta New York per l’ultima volta. Di seguito i punti più belli della sfida. CRONACA Highlights Bellucci-Wawrinka, primo turno US Open 2024 (VIDEO) SportFace. Leggi tutta la notizia su sportfaceNotizie su altre fonti
