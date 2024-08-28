Denon annuncia il nuovo ampli Dolby Atmos da 13.4 canali AVC-A10H (Di mercoledì 28 agosto 2024) 150 watt per canale, in configurazione Atmos 7.4.6 o 9.4.4, con supporto per tutte le codifiche audio per home theater e ingressi e uscite HDMI 2.1 compatibili con segnali fino a 8K. A novembre anche in Italia. Leggi tutta la notizia su ddayNotizie su altre fonti
