Cina: Guangxi, commercio transfrontaliero a Pingxiang (2) (Di mercoledì 28 agosto 2024) Pingxiang, 28 ago – (Xinhua) – Un membro dello staff sistema i pacchi dell’e-commerce transfrontaliero in un’azienda logistica nella citta’ di Pingxiang, nella regione autonoma meridionale cinese del Guangxi Zhuang, il 26 agosto 2024. Per sfruttare appieno la sua posizione geologica unica, negli ultimi anni il Guangxi ha intensificato gli sforzi per accelerare l’apertura e promuovere il commercio transfrontaliero e la cooperazione internazionale. (Xin) Agenzia XinhuaLeggi tutta la notizia su romadailynewsNotizie su altre fonti
