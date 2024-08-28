Calciomercato: Chelsea. Toney e Duran le alternative a Osimhen (Di mercoledì 28 agosto 2024) I Blues valutano altre opzioni per l'attacco LONDRA (INGHILTERRA) - Victor Osimhen resta nel mirino ma il Chelsea si guarda intorno, alla ricerca di alternative all'attaccante nigeriano del Napoli. Due i nomi caldi sui media inglesi. Il primo è quello di Ivan Toney, che il Brentford ha escluso dalle Leggi tutta la notizia su ilgiornaleditaliaNotizie su altre fonti
