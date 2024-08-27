Sonic the Hedgehog 3: ecco lo spettacolare teaser trailer (Di martedì 27 agosto 2024) Paramount Pictures, come da promessa, ha appena pubblicato il teaser trailer di Sonic the Hedgehog 3, atteso terzo capitolo della saga ispirata ai videogames. Velocità, emozione, divertimento, il ritorno di Robotnik e.. Shadow. Sono questi gli ingredienti del trailer di Sonic 3, un film che, sotto tutti i punti di vista, si candida ad essere tra i più attesi dell’intero 2024. Ricordiamo che l’uscita nelle sale è stata fissata per questo Natale. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 e le note di produzione Il film sarà diretto da Jeff Fowler (già regista dei primi due film). Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, Toru Nakahara e Hitoshi Okuno produrranno il film. Nel cast sono stati confermati James Marsden, Ben Schwartz (la voce di Sonic), Idris Elba (la voce di Knuckles), Jim Carrey, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore, Colleen O’Shaughnessey.Leggi tutta la notizia su universalmoviesNotizie su altre fonti
