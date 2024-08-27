Sonic 3 – Il Film il trailer internazionale

Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilos

(Di martedì 27 agosto 2024)3 – Il, ilEcco ildi3 – Ilfa il suo ritorno al cinema con l’avventura più emozionante di sempre., Knuckles e Tails si ritrovano a dover fronteggiare un nuovo e formidabile nemico: Shadow, un misterioso villain con poteri mai visti prima. Con le loro abilità messe alla prova in ogni modo, il Teamdeve cercare un’alleanza inaspettata per fermare Shadow e proteggere il pianeta. Il regista Jeff Fowler torna insieme al cast all-star che comprende Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Idris Elba, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub, i nuovi arrivati Alyla Browne e Krysten Ritter, mentre Keanu Reeves si unisce al franchise nel ruolo di Shadow the Hedgehog. Produced by Neal H. Moritz, p.g.a., Toby Ascher, p.g.a.