Sonic 3 – Il Film, il trailer internazionale (Di martedì 27 agosto 2024) Sonic 3 – Il Film, il trailer internazionale Ecco il trailer internazionale di Sonic 3 – Il Film. Sonic fa il suo ritorno al cinema con l’avventura più emozionante di sempre. Sonic, Knuckles e Tails si ritrovano a dover fronteggiare un nuovo e formidabile nemico: Shadow, un misterioso villain con poteri mai visti prima. Con le loro abilità messe alla prova in ogni modo, il Team Sonic deve cercare un’alleanza inaspettata per fermare Shadow e proteggere il pianeta. Il regista Jeff Fowler torna insieme al cast all-star che comprende Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Idris Elba, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub, i nuovi arrivati Alyla Browne e Krysten Ritter, mentre Keanu Reeves si unisce al franchise nel ruolo di Shadow the Hedgehog. Produced by Neal H. Moritz, p.g.a., Toby Ascher, p.g.a.Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilosNotizie su altre fonti
