Only Murders in the Building 4 | recensione della serie Disney+

Only Murders in the Building 4: recensione della serie Disney+ (Di martedì 27 agosto 2024) Only Murders in the Building 4: recensione della serie Disney+ Torna su Disney+ l’incredibile successo di John Hoffman che mescola la commedia pura con il crime e il giallo: Only Murders in the Building. Arrivato alla quarta stagione, lo show ripropone il suo bizzarro ma efficace trio di protagonisti, ancora una volta alle prese con un omicidio da risolvere e un assassino da stanare, dentro alle sontuose stanze dell’Arconia. Only Murders in the Building 4 da DISNEY ITALIALa chiusura della terza stagione ci aveva già mostrato la vittima: Sazz, la stunt woman di Charles.
