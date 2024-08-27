Mary Talley Bowdan contro il vaccino Covid | Se avessi inoculato i miei 6000 pazienti avrei guadagnato $15mln; Zuckerberg in galera

Leggi tutta la notizia su ilgiornaleditalia

(Di martedì 27 agosto 2024)Bowden è una dottoressa specializzata presso la Stanford University sia in otorinolaringoiatria che in medicina del sonno. Durante la pandemia, spiega la bio del suo account su X, ha tirato fuori dall'ospedale in cui lavorava "oltrecon diagnosi di-19, ha citato in gi