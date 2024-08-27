La UEFA onorerà Cristiano Ronaldo con un premio durante il sorteggio della Champions League (Di martedì 27 agosto 2024) 2024-08-27 12:36:23 Cari lettori di JustCalcio.com, siamo felici di proporvi questa news appena arrivata in redazione: Cristiano Ronaldo riceverà uno speciale premio UEFA durante la cerimonia del sorteggio della Champions League di questa settimana a Monaco. Il presidente della UEFA, Aleksander Cerefin, giovedì al Grimaldi Forum renderà omaggio al 39enne portoghese per l’impatto che ha avuto sulla principale competizione europea per club nel corso di oltre 18 anni.Leggi tutta la notizia su justcalcioNotizie su altre fonti
