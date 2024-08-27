Gong dall' Africa la ricreazione purtroppo è finita

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 27 agosto 2024) Durante un'audizione alla Camera dei Lord, Peter Millett, ambasciatore inglese a Tripoli, raccontò che in Libia circolava un numero di banconote pro-capite doppio rispetto al Regno Unito. Lord Stirrup, incuriositoa faccenda monetaria, chiese dove le custodivano. Millett rispose: «Sotto il materasso». Lord Stirrup non fece un plissé e cambiò argomento, con flemma british: «Ci sono sempre state tre province separate – Cirenaica, Tripolitania e Fezzan – con i regni islamici e con l'impero Ottomano. Pensa che esistano sufficienti idee unificanti, per mantenere insieme il Paese?».