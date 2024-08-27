Gong dall'Africa, la ricreazione purtroppo è finita (Di martedì 27 agosto 2024) Durante un'audizione alla Camera dei Lord, Peter Millett, ambasciatore inglese a Tripoli, raccontò che in Libia circolava un numero di banconote pro-capite doppio rispetto al Regno Unito. Lord Stirrup, incuriosito dalla faccenda monetaria, chiese dove le custodivano. Millett rispose: «Sotto il materasso». Lord Stirrup non fece un plissé e cambiò argomento, con flemma british: «Ci sono sempre state tre province separate – Cirenaica, Tripolitania e Fezzan – con i regni islamici e con l'impero Ottomano. Pensa che esistano sufficienti idee unificanti, per mantenere insieme il Paese?». ()Clicca qui, registrati gratuitamente e leggi l'editoriale di Mario SechiLeggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
- Janmashtami 2024: Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra & more celebrate Lord Krishna's birth and send wishes to fans - August 26, 2024, on the special occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, many celebrities from the film industry offered heartfelt wishes to fans on social media. pinkvilla
- PICS: Shahid Kapoor's 'darling girl' Misha turns 8: Netizens feel birthday munchkin looks like mom Mira Rajput; Ananya Panday drops comment - Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor's daughter turned 8 on August 26, 2024. Mira took to social media and dropped a heartfelt birthday wish for her darling girl. Check it out here! pinkvilla
- Comedians Jack Rooke and Sophie Willan kick off Edinburgh TV Festival - Award-winning comedy show creators Jack Rooke and Sophie Willan will be among those speaking on the first day of the Edinburgh TV Festival. The annual media event, held in the Scottish capital, ... lancashiretelegraph.co.uk
Video Gong dallVideo Gong dall