EA FC 25 Annunciato Lo Scan Dello Stadio Ashton Gate Che Ospita Le Partite Del Bristol City (Di martedì 27 agosto 2024) Con un video apparso sul social media del Bristol City è stato confermato lo Scan Dello Ashton Gate che ritroveremo nel nuovo simulatore calcistico EA Sports FC 25. Nel video è possibile vedere la fedele e minuziosa riproduzione della struttura che Ospita le Partite casalinghe del Bristol City che milità nella Championship inglese. Ricordiamo che nelle scorse settimane sono state ufficializzate le licenze del Napoli e della Roma che hanno sottoscritto una partnership pluriennale con Electronic Arts e la Scansione del nuovo Stadio Santiago Bernabeu che Ospita le Partite casalinghe del Real Madrid. Purtroppo però nelle ultime ore è stata confermata l’assenza della licenza ufficiale del Milan che in tutte le modalità avrà Nome, Logo e Kit fittizi.Leggi tutta la notizia su fifaultimateteamNotizie su altre fonti
- Jamie Jones pleads guilty to Newtown pub The Lion assault - A MAN has been told he could face jail time for leaving another man unconscious outside a Powys pub. Jamie Lee Jones, 21, admitted assaulting a person occasioning them actual bodily harm when he ... countytimes.co.uk
- In Head-to-Head Testing, P-Tau217/Tau217 Comes Out on Top. By a Hair. - Not represented was the p-tau217/tau217 ratio. The percentage of fragments phosphorylated at this residue is emerging as being perhaps a more robust marker than the absolute level of p-tau217. Now, ... alzforum
- Concussions in Women Have Been Misdiagnosed for Years. And the Fallout Can Be Deadly. - ashton was examined both times ... You can’t actually “see” a concussion, even on a brain scan. Images might show bleeding or bruising, but they’re not definitive. And all those other tests you see in ... cosmopolitan
Video Annunciato ScanVideo Annunciato Scan