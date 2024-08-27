Fonte : fifaultimateteam di 27 ago 2024

EA FC 25 Annunciato Lo Scan Dello Stadio Ashton Gate Che Ospita Le Partite Del Bristol City

EA FC 25 Annunciato Lo Scan Dello Stadio Ashton Gate Che Ospita Le Partite Del Bristol City (Di martedì 27 agosto 2024) Con un video apparso sul social media del Bristol City è stato confermato lo Scan Dello Ashton Gate che ritroveremo nel nuovo simulatore calcistico EA Sports FC 25. Nel video è possibile vedere la fedele e minuziosa riproduzione della struttura che Ospita le Partite casalinghe del Bristol City che milità nella Championship inglese. Ricordiamo che nelle scorse settimane sono state ufficializzate le licenze del Napoli e della Roma che hanno sottoscritto una partnership pluriennale con Electronic Arts e la Scansione del nuovo Stadio Santiago Bernabeu che Ospita le Partite casalinghe del Real Madrid. Purtroppo però nelle ultime ore è stata confermata l’assenza della licenza ufficiale del Milan che in tutte le modalità avrà Nome, Logo e Kit fittizi.
