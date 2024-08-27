Dune: Prophecy, il teaser trailer italiano della serie prequel di Dune (Di martedì 27 agosto 2024) Il drama, che racconterà le origini delle Bene Gesserit, in Italia arriverà su Sky e in streaming su NOW a novembre.Leggi tutta la notizia su comingsoonNotizie su altre fonti
- Dune : Prophecy - la prima serie sull'universo di “Dune” : trama - trailer - quando esce - Debutterà in esclusiva su Sky e in streaming su NOW a novembre Dune: Prophecy, l’attesa serie HBO in sei episodi co-prodotta con Legendary Television e ispirata al romanzo “Sisterhood of Dune”, scritto da Brian Herbert e Kevin J. Anderson. La serie, che si inserisce nell'ampio universo di “Dune”...
- Dune : Prophecy - il teaser trailer della serie in arrivo a novembre in Italia su Sky e NOW! - Ecco il teaser trailer di Dune: Prophecy! La serie, che si inserisce nell’ampio universo di “Dune” creato dall’acclamato autore Frank Herbert, è ambientata 10. 000 anni prima dell’ascesa di Paul Atreides e segue due sorelle Harkonnen mentre combattono le forze che minacciano il futuro dell’umanità e fondano la mitica setta che diventerà nota come Bene Gesserit.
- Debutta a Novembre su Sky e NOW la Serie HBO «Dune : Prophecy» - Teaser Trailer - . Gli altri produttori esecutivi sono. . 000 anni prima dell'ascesa di Paul Atreides e si inserisce nell'ampio universo creato da Frank Herbert. La serie, composta da sei episodi, è ambientata 10. Il cast stellare include Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Camilla Beeput, Jihae, Tabu, Charithra Chandran, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning, e Yerin Ha.
