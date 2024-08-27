Fonte : fanpage di 27 ago 2024

Divine Iheme a 14 anni si candida come nuovo Usain Bolt | supremazia impressionante e tempo mostruoso

Divine Iheme a 14 anni si candida come nuovo Usain Bolt: supremazia impressionante e tempo mostruoso (Di martedì 27 agosto 2024) Il giovanissimo atleta britannico si avvicina al muro dei 10 secondi nei 100 metri maschili frantumando record: Divine Iheme lancia la sfida a Gout Gout per il ruolo di erede di Usain Bolt.
