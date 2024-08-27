Cody Rhodes è sicuro | Kevin Owens non lo tradirà al Bash In Berlin

Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

(Di martedì 27 agosto 2024)ha una dura prova davanti a sé alin, e potrebbe trasformarsi in un disastro se non fa attenzione. Tuttavia, The American Nightmare è piuttosto fiducioso che non accadrà. La WWE ha piantato piccoli semi di tensione train vista del loro match ao. Molti si aspettano che lo sfidante torni alle sue vecchie abitudini e tradisca, proprio come ha fatto con Sami Zayn, Chris Jericho e altri. Austin Theory e Grayson Waller hanno insistito parecchio su questa questione nell’ultimo episodio di SmackDown. Nonostante ciò,è rimasto fermo nella sua convinzione che la sua amicizia con KO rimarrà intatta perché sono più che semplici alleati in scena.