Cody Rhodes è sicuro: Kevin Owens non lo tradirà al Bash In Berlin (Di martedì 27 agosto 2024) Cody Rhodes ha una dura prova davanti a sé al Bash in Berlin, e potrebbe trasformarsi in un disastro se non fa attenzione. Tuttavia, The American Nightmare è piuttosto fiducioso che non accadrà. La WWE ha piantato piccoli semi di tensione tra Rhodes e Kevin Owens in vista del loro match a Berlino. Molti si aspettano che lo sfidante torni alle sue vecchie abitudini e tradisca Cody, proprio come ha fatto con Sami Zayn, Chris Jericho e altri. Austin Theory e Grayson Waller hanno insistito parecchio su questa questione nell'ultimo episodio di SmackDown. Nonostante ciò, Cody Rhodes è rimasto fermo nella sua convinzione che la sua amicizia con KO rimarrà intatta perché sono più che semplici alleati in scena.
- WWE : Bash in Berlin si avvicina - ma Kevin Owens non vuole rovinare l’amicizia con Cody Rhodes - A Bash in Berlin, Kevin Owens tornerà ad avere una chance per conquistare il titolo WWE. Mentre Theory titubava, Waller ha mandato in onda un video con tutti i tradimenti, e sono sicurramente tanti, di Kevin Owens ai danni dei suoi amici (presente anche Chris Jericho nella clip). Cody ha risposto a tono quando gli è stato detto che ha usato Orton e Owens e ha rigirato la questione rivolgendosi ad Austin Theory, cercando di fargli capire ciò che tutti vedono e pensano, ovvero che Waller lo sta usando e presto lo scaricherà.
