Caso Durov, a Dubai la domanda è: come ha guadagnato tutti quei miliardi? (Di martedì 27 agosto 2024) Stupore a Dubai, dove Pavel Durov vive e dove ha la sede centrale Telegram. E tra i tanti misteri, il più discusso è Caso Durov, a Dubai la domanda è: come ha guadagnato tutti quei miliardi? InsideOver. Leggi tutta la notizia su it.insideoverNotizie su altre fonti
- What is Telegram and why was its CEO arrested in Paris - But durov sold his stake in VKontakte after pressure from Russian authorities in 2014. He also left the country. Today, Telegram is based in dubai, which durov called “the best place for a neutral ... theglobeandmail
- Telegram: What it is, and why was its CEO arrested in Paris - But durov sold his stake in VKontakte after pressure from Russian authorities in 2014. He also left the country. Today, Telegram is based in dubai, which durov called “the best place for a neutral ... msn
- Russian lawmaker and Putin ally says US behind arrest of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov - The Kremlin on Monday said it had yet to see any official French accusations against durov. The encrypted Telegram app, based in dubai, has close to 1 billion users and is particularly influential in ... economictimes.indiatimes
Video Caso DurovVideo Caso Durov