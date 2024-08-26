Fonte : 361magazine di 26 ago 2024

Only Murders in the Building | arriva in 27 agosto la serie comedy di successo I dettagli

Only Murders in the Building: arriva in 27 agosto la serie comedy di successo. I dettagli (Di lunedì 26 agosto 2024) Only Murders IN THE Building DIFFUSO IL TRAILER DELLA QUARTA STAGIONE IN VISTA DEL DEBUTTO IL 27 agosto SU DISNEY+ Disney+ ha diffuso il trailer dell’attesissimaquarta stagione di Only Murders in the Building. La serie comedy originale premiata agli Emmy® con Steve Martin, Martin Short e Selena Gomez tornerà il 27 agosto in esclusiva su Disney+, con nuovi episodi disponibili ogni martedì.  Nella quarta stagione di Only Murders in the Building, il trio di podcaster amatoriali è alle prese con gli eventi scioccanti accaduti alla fine della terza stagione che hanno coinvolto SazzPataki, la controfigura e amica di Charles. Chiedendosi se la vittima designata fosse veramente lei oppure Charles, la loro indagine li porta fino a Los Angeles, dove uno studio di Hollywood sta preparando un film sul podcast Only Murders.
Leggi tutta la notizia su 361magazine
Notizie su altre fonti
  • See the trailer for ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 4 - Season 4 of Hulu’s only murders in the Building premieres August 27, and the streaming service recently shared a trailer featuring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez. only murders in the Buil ... wcluradio

  • The Characters of ‘Only Murders in the Building' as Fragrances - Ahead of the cozy sitcom's season four premiere, WWD imagines six of its main characters - including Selena Gomez's Mabel Mora and Steve Martin's Charles-Haden Savage - as fragrances. msn

  • What to Watch this week: “Only Murders in the Building” and “Rings of Power” return for new seasons - Plus, "The Serpent Queen," "Claim to Fame," and other series wrap up their seasons.After solving the death of Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) on season 3, only murders in the Building's fourth installment ... msn

Video di Tendenza
Video Only Murders
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.