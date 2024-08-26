Only Murders in the Building: arriva in 27 agosto la serie comedy di successo. I dettagli (Di lunedì 26 agosto 2024) Only Murders IN THE Building DIFFUSO IL TRAILER DELLA QUARTA STAGIONE IN VISTA DEL DEBUTTO IL 27 agosto SU DISNEY+ Disney+ ha diffuso il trailer dell’attesissimaquarta stagione di Only Murders in the Building. La serie comedy originale premiata agli Emmy® con Steve Martin, Martin Short e Selena Gomez tornerà il 27 agosto in esclusiva su Disney+, con nuovi episodi disponibili ogni martedì. Nella quarta stagione di Only Murders in the Building, il trio di podcaster amatoriali è alle prese con gli eventi scioccanti accaduti alla fine della terza stagione che hanno coinvolto SazzPataki, la controfigura e amica di Charles. Chiedendosi se la vittima designata fosse veramente lei oppure Charles, la loro indagine li porta fino a Los Angeles, dove uno studio di Hollywood sta preparando un film sul podcast Only Murders.Leggi tutta la notizia su 361magazineNotizie su altre fonti
- Alla première della quarta stagione di Only Murders in the Building - le due attrici si sono sfidate a suon di mini dress e abiti chemisier. Chic e originali - Only Murders in the Building, Selena Gomez e l’eterno LBD Ormai si sa: non si può sbagliare puntando su un abito nero. Leggi anche › Che pizzo! Per una cerimonia o una cena romantica, il lace dress conquista l’Estate 2024 Per look a prova di tappeto rosso.
- “Only murders in the building 4” - il trailer della nuova stagione su Disney+ - 00). Leggi anche › Selena Gomez: «Quando mi sono ammalata ho chiesto a Dio: “Perché io?”» Zach Galifianakis, Eva Longoria e Eugene Levy nei panni di Oliver, Mabel e Charles, versione adattamento filmico del podcast. Il cast di Only Murders in the Building, oltre a Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, comprende le guest star Zach Galifianakis, Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, Richard Kind, Jane Lynch, Melissa McCarthy, Kumail Nanjiani e Molly Shannon.
- Only Murders in the Building 4 vola nella città degli angeli per nuovi podcast e risate - I veterani Steve Martin e Martin Short hanno un’esperienza ciclopica in campo comico, e Selena Gomez si lascia guidare, seguendo assieme i due partner e un istinto innato, mostrando una verve abbastanza inedita a chi la seguiva solo musicalmente. Se la chiave del successo è scegliere l’argomento adatto e diventarne un esperto assoluto, così da poter proporre la propria conoscenza e opinione, succede talvolta che gli autori dei podcast siano un po’ improvvisati e pasticcioni.
- See the trailer for ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 4 - Season 4 of Hulu’s only murders in the Building premieres August 27, and the streaming service recently shared a trailer featuring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez. only murders in the Buil ... wcluradio
- The Characters of ‘Only Murders in the Building' as Fragrances - Ahead of the cozy sitcom's season four premiere, WWD imagines six of its main characters - including Selena Gomez's Mabel Mora and Steve Martin's Charles-Haden Savage - as fragrances. msn
- What to Watch this week: “Only Murders in the Building” and “Rings of Power” return for new seasons - Plus, "The Serpent Queen," "Claim to Fame," and other series wrap up their seasons.After solving the death of Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) on season 3, only murders in the Building's fourth installment ... msn
Video Only MurdersVideo Only Murders