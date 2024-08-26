Only Murders in the Building | arriva in 27 agosto la serie comedy di successo I dettagli

Leggi tutta la notizia su 361magazine

(Di lunedì 26 agosto 2024)IN THEDIFFUSO IL TRAILER DELLA QUARTA STAGIONE IN VISTA DEL DEBUTTO IL 27SU DISNEY+ Disney+ ha diffuso il trailer dell’attesissimaquarta stagione diin the. Laoriginale premiata agli Emmy® con Steve Martin, Martin Short e Selena Gomez tornerà il 27in esclusiva su Disney+, con nuovi episodi disponibili ogni martedì. Nella quarta stagione diin the, il trio di podcaster amatoriali è alle prese con gli eventi scioccanti accaduti alla fine della terza stagione che hanno coinvolto SazzPataki, la controfigura e amica di Charles. Chiedendosi se la vittima designata fosse veramente lei oppure Charles, la loro indagine li porta fino a Los Angeles, dove uno studio di Hollywood sta preparando un film sul podcast