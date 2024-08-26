Fonte : tuttoandroid di 26 ago 2024

Google Quick Share su Android potrebbe integrare la funzione Drag and drop

Google Quick Share su Android potrebbe integrare la funzione Drag and drop (Di lunedì 26 agosto 2024) Forse anche la versione Android di Quick Share a breve integrerà la funzione Drag and drop per la condivisione dei file. Ecco i dettagli. L'articolo Google Quick Share su Android potrebbe integrare la funzione Drag and drop proviene da TuttoAndroid.
