Google Pixel 9 funziona bene anche con le mani bagnate, grazie a questa tecnologia (Di lunedì 26 agosto 2024) Introdotta leggermente in sordina, Adaptive Touch si configura come una delle funzionalità più interessanti della serie Google Pixel 9. L'articolo Google Pixel 9 funziona bene anche con le mani bagnate, grazie a questa tecnologia proviene da TuttoAndroid. Leggi tutta la notizia su tuttoandroidNotizie su altre fonti
- Le prime immagini di quello che potrebbe essere Google Pixel 9a - Iniziano a circolare le prime immagini di un presunto Google Pixel 9a, ma ci sono troppi elementi che fanno dubitare della sua veridicità. L'articolo Le prime immagini di quello che potrebbe essere Google Pixel 9a proviene da TuttoAndroid. .
- Google Pixel 9 e Pixel 9 Pro XL si fanno valere nel test fotografico di DxOMark - Le fotocamere di Google Pixel 9 e Pixel 9 Pro XL hanno affrontato il test di DxOMark: grosse soddisfazioni per il team di Mountain View. L'articolo Google Pixel 9 e Pixel 9 Pro XL si fanno valere nel test fotografico di DxOMark proviene da TuttoAndroid. .
- Google Pixel 9 ora offre il trasferimento RCS completo per Google Messaggi - Google Pixel 9 ora offre il trasferimento "in copia carbone" delle conversazioni RCS di un dispositivo precedente. L'articolo Google Pixel 9 ora offre il trasferimento RCS completo per Google Messaggi proviene da TuttoAndroid. .
- Google Pixel 9 Review: Google's answer to the iPhone, done right - google has finally made Android's iPhone. The search giant has been aiming to make the Android version of the iPhone for years. Not because it wants to be ... androidheadlines
- Google Pixel 9 Pro review: the iPhone of Android - The pixel 9 Pro is one of the absolute best Android phones of the year. Our full review explains why it should be your next phone.The Latest Tech News, Delivered to Your Inbox ... msn
- Smartwatches can easily last seven years; I want software support to match - Smartwatch software support lags well behind smartphone pledges, even from google and Samsung, but this really shouldn't be the case. androidauthority
Video Google PixelVideo Google Pixel