F1, Christian Horner preoccupato dall’ascesa della McLaren (Di lunedì 26 agosto 2024) Cinque gare senza vittorie. Il dato è questo ed è inusuale per la Red Bull e Max Verstappen nel Mondiale di F1. L’ascesa della McLaren è evidentissima e la vittoria di Lando Norris con oltre 22? di margine a Zandvoort (Paesi Bassi), a casa di Max, la dice lunga sulla crescita esponenziale avuta dalla scuderia di Woking. Certo, il vantaggio di Verstappen nei confronti di Lando è ancora molto importante (70 punti), mentre tra i costruttori a Milton Keynes sentono il fiato sul collo della squadra color “Papaya”, viste le 30 lunghezze di ritardo. Ne ha parlato il Team Principal Christian Horner poco dopo la gara olandese: “Quanto sta facendo la McLaren dimostra che le cose possano cambiare velocemente. Voglio dire, stavamo vincendo le gare con 20, 25 secondi di vantaggio e ora siamo in ritardo.Leggi tutta la notizia su oasportNotizie su altre fonti
