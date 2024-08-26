Cina: Jiangxi, prodotti agricoli in essiccazione a Yichun (2) (Di lunedì 26 agosto 2024) Yichun, 26 ago – (Xinhua) – Gli abitanti di un villaggio essiccano i prodotti agricoli nel villaggio di Lutian, contea di Tonggu, nella citta’ di Yichun, nella provincia orientale cinese del Jiangxi, oggi 26 agosto 2024. (Xin) Agenzia XinhuaLeggi tutta la notizia su romadailynewsNotizie su altre fonti
- Villagers dry agricultural products in county of Yichun City, E China - Villagers dry agricultural products in Lutian Village of Tonggu County, yichun City, east China's jiangxi Province, on Aug. 26, 2024. (Photo by Zhou Liang/Xinhua) ... chinaview.cn
