Cagliari-Como 0-0 LIVE: gol annullato alla squadra ospite! (Di lunedì 26 agosto 2024) All’Unipol Domus, il match per la 2a giornata di Serie A 2024/2025 tra Cagliari e Como: sintesi, tabellino, risultato e cronaca LIVE (Lorenzo Schirru inviato all’Unipol Domus) All’Unipol Domus, Cagliari e Como si affrontano nel match valido per la 2° giornata della Serie A 2024/25. CRONACA Cagliari-Como 0-0 3? GOL annullato al Como: Belotti batte Scuffet, ma è scattato in posizione irregolareLeggi tutta la notizia su calcionews24Notizie su altre fonti
- LIVE Nardi-Bautista Agut 0-2 - US Open 2024 in DIRETTA : iniziato il match - Un dolore non ben specificato. 30-40 Gratuito di rovescio dopo la battuta Nardi. 16:40 Tra circa 20? scenderanno in campo Luca Nardi e Roberto Bautista Agut. CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 30-15 Scentra il dritto l’azzurro dopo uno scambio laborioso in cui l’iberico si è limitato a palleggiare. A-40 Larga la difesa di rovescio di Nardi.
- LIVE Nardi-Bautista Agut 0-1 - US Open 2024 in DIRETTA : iniziato il match - Non resta che augurarvi un buon proseguimento con la Diretta Live del match di 1° turno degli US Open tra Luca Nardi e Roberto Bautista Agut. 16:40 Tra circa 20? scenderanno in campo Luca Nardi e Roberto Bautista Agut. 00 Giocatori in campo| 16. 40-30 Sbaglia l’entrata di dritto l’azzurro. Rischia di uscire dalla top 100? Beh, uno che puo provare a superarlo è Mattia Bellucci, dopodiché i 10 punti di “default” che vengono dati ai 128 partecipanti negli Slam potrebbero tamponare, e forse salvare il pesarese dall’uscita dalla top 100.
- Fiorentina Venezia 0-0 LIVE : inizia il match - LE FORMAZIONI UFFICIALI FIORENTINA (3-4-2-1): Terracciano; Comuzzo, Ranieri, Biraghi; Dodo, Amrabat, Richardson, Parisi; Barak, Kouame; Kean. VENEZIA (3-5-2): Joronen; Sverko, […]. Fiorentina Venezia LIVE: tabellino, risultato e cronaca in diretta del match della seconda giornata di campionato della Serie A 2024/2025 Allo stadio Artemio Franchi, Fiorentina e Venezia si affrontano nel match valido per la seconda giornata della Serie A 2024/2025.
- Latest Cricket News, Live Updates Today August 26, 2024: BCCI introduces prize money for players in all junior and women events - Your go-to destination for news and headlines from the world of cricket. Stay ahead of the game by following Crickit's comprehensive coverage of all that's happening around the world, where our team ... msn
- Sven-Goran Eriksson’s family thanks football for support after his death - The family of Sven-Goran Eriksson has thanked the football world for making his last months “unforgettable”. The Swede, best known in England for being the country’s first overseas manager between ... westmeathexaminer.ie
- US Open: Maria Sakkari retires injured from first round match vs Yafan Wang - Maria Sakkari retired injured in the first round after losing the opening set 6-2 to Yafan Wang, citing a shoulder injury. msn
Video Cagliari ComoVideo Cagliari Como